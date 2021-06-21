Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Is Currently -7.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.56%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting.

via NewMediaWire — Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Timber” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, announced that on June 3, 2021 its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) was convened without a quorum. As a result, in order to provide stockholders additional time within which to vote their eligible shares to establish a quorum, the Annual Meeting was adjourned.

The adjourned meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the following url: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TMBR2021. The record date for the Annual Meeting remains April 12, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, TMBR stock dropped by -55.37%. The average equity rating for TMBR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.10 million, with 39.91 million shares outstanding and 31.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, TMBR stock reached a trading volume of 2135034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

TMBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.56. With this latest performance, TMBR shares dropped by -16.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3616, while it was recorded at 1.2080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3396 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TMBR is now -762.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,126.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,020.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.96. Additionally, TMBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] managed to generate an average of -$3,229,000 per employee.Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

TMBR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.00% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 102,128, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 87,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $55000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly -68.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 352,727 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 133,020 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 73,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 352,724 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 20,641 shares during the same period.