The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] is 67.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: TBBK] loss -9.88% or -2.5 points to close at $22.81 with a heavy trading volume of 1709922 shares. The company report on May 26, 2021 that The Bancorp Announces Launch of New Corporate Website.

With its new look, the website encapsulates a unified brand from The Bancorp and highlights the Company’s dedication to elevating the financial services industry.

The Bancorp, Inc. (“The Bancorp”) (Nasdaq: TBBK), is pleased to announce the launch of the Company’s newly-designed corporate website. The project is the result of an initiative to further elevate The Bancorp brand, support its business partners, and inspire employees. The new website exemplifies how, for over 20 years, The Bancorp remains an essential partner to its customers by providing innovative thinking that delivers unique and valuable solutions. To view the website, please visit www.thebancorp.com.

It opened the trading session at $23.69, the shares rose to $24.83 and dropped to $22.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TBBK points out that the company has recorded 65.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -186.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 822.08K shares, TBBK reached to a volume of 1709922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBBK shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBBK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sandler O’Neill have made an estimate for The Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2018, representing the official price target for The Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TBBK in the course of the last twelve months was 34.66.

Trading performance analysis for TBBK stock

The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.06. With this latest performance, TBBK shares dropped by -2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.70, while it was recorded at 25.06 for the last single week of trading, and 16.91 for the last 200 days.

The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.68. The Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.77.

Return on Total Capital for TBBK is now 17.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.16. Additionally, TBBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK] managed to generate an average of $126,923 per employee.

The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Bancorp Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bancorp Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Bancorp Inc. [TBBK]

There are presently around $1,134 million, or 96.20% of TBBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBBK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,784,893, which is approximately 7.753% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC, holding 3,627,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.75 million in TBBK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $79.06 million in TBBK stock with ownership of nearly -8.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in The Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:TBBK] by around 10,869,668 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 9,096,681 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 29,730,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,696,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBBK stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,193,501 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 799,599 shares during the same period.