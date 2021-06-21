Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] stock Resumed by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $42

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [NYSE: TGH] closed the trading session at $32.83 on 06/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.13, while the highest price level was $33.22. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Textainer Group Holdings Limited Welcomes New Members of the Board of Directors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH / JSE: TXT) (“Textainer”, “the Company”, “we” and “our”) announced that two new members of its Board of Directors were elected at the May 26, 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. James Earl and Cynthia Hostetler were elected as new Class II directors and Olivier Ghesquiere was re-elected as a Class II director at the Annual Meeting. The Company’s shareholders also approved the 2020 audited financial statements and the appointment of KPMG as the Company’s auditor for 2021.

Mr. Earl was an executive with NYSE-listed GATX Corporation from 1988 to 2018, ultimately serving as Executive Vice President, President of its Rail International division and CEO of GATX’s American Steamship Company. Mr. Earl also serves on the Board of Directors of NYSE-listed Harsco Corporation. Mr. Earl has a B.S. from Washington University in St. Louis and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 71.17 percent and weekly performance of 0.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 67.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 570.92K shares, TGH reached to a volume of 1867203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGH shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Textainer Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on TGH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textainer Group Holdings Limited is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, TGH shares gained by 20.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 301.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.73 for Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.84, while it was recorded at 32.10 for the last single week of trading, and 21.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86 and a Gross Margin at +39.79. Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.64.

Return on Total Capital for TGH is now 3.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 327.72. Additionally, TGH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 295.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] managed to generate an average of $455,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Textainer Group Holdings Limited posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 460.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited go to 12.00%.

There are presently around $717 million, or 60.90% of TGH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGH stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,928,465, which is approximately 1.141% of the company’s market cap and around 76.40% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 2,607,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.59 million in TGH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $85.02 million in TGH stock with ownership of nearly 5.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Textainer Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited [NYSE:TGH] by around 2,855,211 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 2,092,159 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 16,890,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,837,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGH stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 738,837 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 264,316 shares during the same period.