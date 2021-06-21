Sykes Enterprises Incorporated [SYKE] Is Currently 29.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated [NASDAQ: SYKE] gained 29.83% or 12.28 points to close at $53.45 with a heavy trading volume of 8121517 shares. The company report on June 19, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Buyout.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (“Sykes”) (NASDAQ GS: SYKE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Sykes’ agreement to be acquired by Sitel Group. Under the terms of the agreement, Sykes’ shareholders will receive $54.00 in cash per share.

It opened the trading session at $53.50, the shares rose to $53.93 and dropped to $53.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYKE points out that the company has recorded 34.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -115.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 116.56K shares, SYKE reached to a volume of 8121517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sykes Enterprises Incorporated [SYKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYKE shares is $52.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYKE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for SYKE stock

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated [SYKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.90. With this latest performance, SYKE shares gained by 29.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.22 for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated [SYKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.98, while it was recorded at 43.65 for the last single week of trading, and 39.96 for the last 200 days.

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated [SYKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated [SYKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.94. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.31.

Return on Total Capital for SYKE is now 11.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated [SYKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.45. Additionally, SYKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated [SYKE] managed to generate an average of $924 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated [SYKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 144.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sykes Enterprises Incorporated [SYKE]

There are presently around $1,932 million, or 93.00% of SYKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,476,133, which is approximately 5.459% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,276,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.56 million in SYKE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $166.28 million in SYKE stock with ownership of nearly -2.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sykes Enterprises Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Sykes Enterprises Incorporated [NASDAQ:SYKE] by around 1,425,882 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 1,593,394 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 33,117,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,136,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYKE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 323,988 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 122,214 shares during the same period.