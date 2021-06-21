Sasol Limited [SSL] Stock trading around $14.75 per share: What’s Next?

Sasol Limited [NYSE: SSL] traded at a low on 06/18/21, posting a -7.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.75. The company report on June 14, 2021 that Successful Completion of All The Suspensive Conditions Related To The Divestment of the Air Separation Units Business (“ASUs”) by Sasol South Africa Limited.

On 10 September 2020, we informed the market that Sasol South Africa Limited (“SSA”), a major subsidiary of Sasol, had concluded a sale of business agreement (the “Sale Agreement”) with Air Liquide Large Industries South Africa Proprietary Limited (“Air Liquide”) under which SSA would dispose of its ASUs located in Secunda to Air Liquide (“the Transaction”) subject to certain suspensive conditions.

Sasol is pleased to announce that the Competition Tribunal (“the Tribunal”) approved the Transaction in their ruling following a hearing held on 8 June 2021. This concludes the final outstanding suspensive condition before implementation of the Transaction. The Tribunal granted the approval subject to various conditions relating to future ownership of the ASUs by Air Liquide, including joint procurement of renewable power up to 900 megawatts and decarbonisation investments by Air Liquide. Furthermore, ensuring no negative impact on employment, various commitments on Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment and support for localisation and small, medium, micro and black owned enterprises.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1297495 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sasol Limited stands at 2.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for SSL stock reached $10.12 billion, with 619.01 million shares outstanding and 537.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 523.04K shares, SSL reached a trading volume of 1297495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sasol Limited [SSL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSL shares is $22.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sasol Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Sasol Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sasol Limited is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has SSL stock performed recently?

Sasol Limited [SSL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.57. With this latest performance, SSL shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.71 for Sasol Limited [SSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.59, while it was recorded at 16.37 for the last single week of trading, and 11.62 for the last 200 days.

Sasol Limited [SSL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sasol Limited [SSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.60 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Sasol Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.86.

Return on Total Capital for SSL is now 6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sasol Limited [SSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.44. Additionally, SSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sasol Limited [SSL] managed to generate an average of -$2,938,905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Sasol Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Sasol Limited [SSL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sasol Limited go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sasol Limited [SSL]

Positions in Sasol Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Sasol Limited [NYSE:SSL] by around 968,182 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 2,133,992 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 6,826,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,928,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 512,227 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 863,572 shares during the same period.