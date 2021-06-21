Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] – find out why.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: VIR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.36%. The company report on June 14, 2021 that Vir Biotechnology Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting New Hepatitis B Data Accepted for Oral and Poster Presentations at EASL 2021.

– Company to host conference call and webcast on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET –.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) announced that four abstracts highlighting data from its hepatitis B clinical program have been accepted for two oral and two poster presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Digital International Liver Congress taking place virtually from June 23-26, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, VIR stock rose by 23.66%. The average equity rating for VIR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.70 billion, with 127.74 million shares outstanding and 113.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 701.88K shares, VIR stock reached a trading volume of 1756910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $125, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vir Biotechnology Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 78.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.94.

VIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, VIR shares gained by 4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.98, while it was recorded at 44.74 for the last single week of trading, and 42.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vir Biotechnology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -387.79. Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -391.09.

Return on Total Capital for VIR is now -48.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.92. Additionally, VIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] managed to generate an average of -$913,349 per employee.Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

VIR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 56.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. go to 7.00%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,492 million, or 79.20% of VIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIR stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 22,616,666, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 11,822,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $545.62 million in VIR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $274.04 million in VIR stock with ownership of nearly 1.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vir Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:VIR] by around 4,406,798 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 7,098,087 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 64,163,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,668,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,692,760 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,775,876 shares during the same period.