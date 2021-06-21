Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] gain 12.80% so far this year. What now?

Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: RBBN] plunged by -$0.66 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.09 during the day while it closed the day at $7.40. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Intrado Selects Ribbon Call Trust™ to Protect Customers from Robocalls and Adhere to STIR/SHAKEN Standards.

Ribbon Call Trust portfolio delivers advanced protection against nuisance calls while enabling Intrado to comply with the FCC’s mandate to implement STIR/SHAKEN.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that Intrado, a global leader in technology-enabled services, has chosen Ribbon Call Trust™ for STIR/SHAKEN compliance. Ribbon Call Trust is a comprehensive solution designed to validate a caller’s identity, intent, and reputation to mitigate fraud, nuisance and robocalls.

Ribbon Communications Inc. stock has also loss -8.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RBBN stock has declined by -15.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.65% and gained 12.80% year-on date.

The market cap for RBBN stock reached $1.19 billion, with 145.94 million shares outstanding and 118.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 473.03K shares, RBBN reached a trading volume of 2013854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBBN shares is $12.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ribbon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Ribbon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $3.50, while National Securities kept a Neutral rating on RBBN stock. On October 31, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RBBN shares from 9 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ribbon Communications Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBBN in the course of the last twelve months was 40.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RBBN stock trade performance evaluation

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.42. With this latest performance, RBBN shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 7.99 for the last single week of trading, and 6.72 for the last 200 days.

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.16 and a Gross Margin at +51.22. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Total Capital for RBBN is now 4.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.25. Additionally, RBBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] managed to generate an average of $23,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Ribbon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ribbon Communications Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ribbon Communications Inc. go to 12.00%.

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $747 million, or 67.60% of RBBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBBN stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 49,949,952, which is approximately -0.616% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, holding 8,155,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.35 million in RBBN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $49.82 million in RBBN stock with ownership of nearly 10.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ribbon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:RBBN] by around 6,170,038 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 6,853,107 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 87,898,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,921,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBBN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,209,019 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 383,460 shares during the same period.