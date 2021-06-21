ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] Revenue clocked in at $11.10 million, up 80.71% YTD: What’s Next?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ: PRQR] closed the trading session at $7.59 on 06/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.87, while the highest price level was $7.83. The company report on June 10, 2021 that ProQR to Present at Upcoming JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for genetic eye diseases, announced that Company management will present during a fireside chat at the upcoming JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. The presentation will be webcast live on June 17, 2021, from 3:00 – 3:25pm EDT.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Investors & Media” section of ProQR’s website (www.proqr.com) under “Events”. The archived webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 80.71 percent and weekly performance of 12.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 89.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, PRQR reached to a volume of 1656525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]:

Stifel have made an estimate for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $33 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on PRQR stock. On March 12, 2019, analysts increased their price target for PRQR shares from 21 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

PRQR stock trade performance evaluation

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.28. With this latest performance, PRQR shares gained by 18.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.18 for the last 200 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PRQR is now -51.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.04. Additionally, PRQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] managed to generate an average of -$352,945 per employee.ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 76.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRQR.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $329 million, or 76.00% of PRQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRQR stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 6,424,078, which is approximately 28.231% of the company’s market cap and around 2.37% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,751,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.07 million in PRQR stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $35.63 million in PRQR stock with ownership of nearly 3.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ:PRQR] by around 19,838,102 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,929,522 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 20,554,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,322,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRQR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,801,173 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,586,408 shares during the same period.