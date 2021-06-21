Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] Revenue clocked in at $817.08 million, up 30.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Privia Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRVA] gained 5.03% or 2.17 points to close at $45.35 with a heavy trading volume of 2637557 shares. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Privia Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA), a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems, announced that its management team plans to participate in the following investor conferences:.

Thursday, June 3rd – 10:20 am ET – William Blair Growth Stock Conference.

If we look at the average trading volume of 937.34K shares, PRVA reached to a volume of 2637557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Privia Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Privia Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on PRVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Privia Health Group Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70.

Trading performance analysis for PRVA stock

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.63.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.97 for Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA], while it was recorded at 42.48 for the last single week of trading.

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.11 and a Gross Margin at +9.88. Privia Health Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.82.

Return on Total Capital for PRVA is now 15.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.94. Additionally, PRVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] managed to generate an average of $55,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.70.