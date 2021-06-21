Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] Revenue clocked in at $23.40 billion, up 33.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] slipped around -0.35 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.02 at the close of the session, down -3.08%. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Plains All American Executes Definitive Agreements for $850 million Sale of Natural Gas Storage Assets to Hartree Partners.

Transaction positions Plains to exceed $750 million 2021 asset sales target (estimated closing: 3Q21).

Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) and Hartree Partners, LP (“Hartree”) announced the execution of definitive agreements whereby Plains will sell its Pine Prairie and Southern Pines natural gas storage facilities to an affiliate of Hartree for a total cash consideration of $850 million (the “transaction”).

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is now 33.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAA Stock saw the intraday high of $11.24 and lowest of $10.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.38, which means current price is +36.56% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 12752689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $12.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.85. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 11.78 for the last single week of trading, and 8.65 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.90 and a Gross Margin at +6.04. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.99.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.58. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of -$589,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA.

Insider trade positions for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

There are presently around $3,593 million, or 45.60% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 54,382,411, which is approximately 4.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, holding 34,573,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.0 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $322.05 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly 1.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 19,699,594 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 30,921,281 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 275,387,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,008,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,141,074 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 9,632,627 shares during the same period.