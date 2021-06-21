OpGen Inc. [OPGN] Revenue clocked in at $4.40 million, up 9.31% YTD: What’s Next?

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] price plunged by -7.08 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on June 10, 2021 that OpGen Announces Partial Adjournment of Annual Meeting for Proposal 2 with All Other Proposals Passed.

OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen” or the “Company”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease, announced that the Company conducted its 2021 annual stockholders meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) and adjourned the meeting solely with respect to Proposal 2 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2021. Proposal 2 is a proposal to amend the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation in order to increase the number of shares of capital stock from 60,000,000 to 110,000,000 shares and the authorized number of shares of common stock from 50,000,000 shares to 100,000,000 shares. All other proposals were passed at the Annual Meeting with strong support from stockholders.

The Company has therefore adjourned the Annual Meeting solely with respect to Proposal 2 to provide its stockholders additional time to vote on Proposal 2. The Annual Meeting will resume with respect to Proposal 2 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on July 7, 2021 and will continue to be held at the Company’s offices located at 9717 Key West Ave, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.* The record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting will remain the close of business on April 15, 2021. Of those OpGen stockholders, representing approximately 43% of all shares outstanding as of the record date, who have already voted on Proposal 2, more than two thirds have voted in favor of the proposal.

A sum of 1143008 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.39M shares. OpGen Inc. shares reached a high of $2.39 and dropped to a low of $2.23 until finishing in the latest session at $2.23.

The average equity rating for OPGN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on OpGen Inc. [OPGN]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OpGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $1 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for OpGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OPGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OpGen Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

OPGN Stock Performance Analysis:

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, OPGN shares gained by 9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.58 for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OpGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OpGen Inc. [OPGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -510.02 and a Gross Margin at +8.68. OpGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -621.93.

Return on Total Capital for OPGN is now -83.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -205.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.82. Additionally, OPGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] managed to generate an average of -$238,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.OpGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

OPGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OpGen Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPGN.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.50% of OPGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,289,467, which is approximately 457.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 195,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in OPGN stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.16 million in OPGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OpGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN] by around 1,612,594 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 129,511 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 284,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,026,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPGN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 411,456 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 125,407 shares during the same period.