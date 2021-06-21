Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP] is 193.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oasis Midstream Partners LP [NASDAQ: OMP] traded at a high on 06/18/21, posting a 5.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.48. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index.

Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (the “Index”) as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on June 18, 2021, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on June 21, 2021:.

Constituents added:Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP)Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG)Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1377819 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oasis Midstream Partners LP stands at 10.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.44%.

The market cap for OMP stock reached $1.59 billion, with 22.05 million shares outstanding and 4.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 189.87K shares, OMP reached a trading volume of 1377819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMP shares is $23.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Oasis Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on OMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oasis Midstream Partners LP is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has OMP stock performed recently?

Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.24. With this latest performance, OMP shares gained by 51.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 265.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.80 for Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.65, while it was recorded at 33.19 for the last single week of trading, and 15.86 for the last 200 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.32 and a Gross Margin at +62.47. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.46.

Return on Total Capital for OMP is now 17.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 190.37. Additionally, OMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP] managed to generate an average of $177,449 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oasis Midstream Partners LP posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oasis Midstream Partners LP go to 21.65%.

Insider trade positions for Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP]

There are presently around $102 million, or 7.00% of OMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMP stocks are: KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 695,692, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 604,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.85 million in OMP stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $10.1 million in OMP stock with ownership of nearly -23.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oasis Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP [NASDAQ:OMP] by around 1,565,226 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 557,204 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 844,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,967,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,513,510 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 191,585 shares during the same period.