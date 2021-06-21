NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] Is Currently -6.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE: NPTN] loss -6.78% or -0.73 points to close at $10.03 with a heavy trading volume of 1788915 shares. The company report on June 8, 2021 that NeoPhotonics Announces General Availability of QSFP-DD and OSFP 400ZR Coherent Modules.

Pluggable High Speed Coherent Modules Enable IP over DWDM in DCI and Metro-Regional Networks, Significantly Reducing Cost-per-bit.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, announced that its QSFP-DD and OSFP 400ZR pluggable modules are in General Availability and shipping to customers.

It opened the trading session at $10.61, the shares rose to $10.6401 and dropped to $9.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NPTN points out that the company has recorded 12.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -74.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 731.43K shares, NPTN reached to a volume of 1788915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NPTN shares is $14.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NPTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for NeoPhotonics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for NeoPhotonics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on NPTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoPhotonics Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for NPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for NPTN in the course of the last twelve months was 69.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for NPTN stock

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.98. With this latest performance, NPTN shares gained by 1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.41, while it was recorded at 10.67 for the last single week of trading, and 9.47 for the last 200 days.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +28.01. NeoPhotonics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.18.

Return on Total Capital for NPTN is now 0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.83. Additionally, NPTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN] managed to generate an average of -$3,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.NeoPhotonics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeoPhotonics Corporation posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NPTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoPhotonics Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NeoPhotonics Corporation [NPTN]

There are presently around $434 million, or 86.90% of NPTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NPTN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,798,000, which is approximately 2.245% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,758,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.7 million in NPTN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.74 million in NPTN stock with ownership of nearly 63.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeoPhotonics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in NeoPhotonics Corporation [NYSE:NPTN] by around 6,937,701 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 6,724,268 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 29,597,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,259,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NPTN stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,458,431 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 703,518 shares during the same period.