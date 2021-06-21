Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell -9.04% so far this year. What now?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] loss -4.89% on the last trading session, reaching $19.82 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform.

Includes Purchase and Leaseback of 18 Inpatient Behavioral Hospital Facilities Valued at $760 Million and Acquisition of Interests in $190 Million Operating Company.

Year-to-Date Investment Total Exceeds $2.5 Billion.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. represents 583.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.26 billion with the latest information. MPW stock price has been found in the range of $19.82 to $20.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 13613148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $24 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while Truist kept a Hold rating on MPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

Trading performance analysis for MPW stock

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.92. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.95 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.52, while it was recorded at 20.97 for the last single week of trading, and 20.49 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.36 and a Gross Margin at +10.33. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +142.19.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.81. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $4,042,670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $9,464 million, or 83.50% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,413,708, which is approximately 11.205% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,251,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in MPW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $657.15 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 3.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 321 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 52,377,529 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 15,592,591 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 409,533,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,503,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,488,276 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,504,251 shares during the same period.