Market cap of Gold Royalty Corp. [GROY] reaches 195.96M – now what?

Gold Royalty Corp. [AMEX: GROY] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.25 during the day while it closed the day at $4.80. The company report on June 19, 2021 that Ceres Global Ag Corp. Announces Cooperation Regarding Regulatory Investigations.

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) (“Ceres” or the “Corporation”) a global agricultural, energy and industrial products merchandising and supply chain company, announced that the Corporation and certain of its current and former personnel have received subpoenas from the US Department of Justice to produce documents and other records regarding the Corporation’s trading and other related activities, with a particular focus on the Corporation’s oat market trades from 2016 to 2019. Ceres also received a voluntary document request from the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission seeking similar information.

Ceres has cooperated, and will continue to cooperate, with both investigations. More information will be provided in due course as is appropriate.

The market cap for GROY stock reached $195.96 million, with 40.83 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 140.87K shares, GROY reached a trading volume of 1716773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Royalty Corp. is set at 0.27

Gold Royalty Corp. [GROY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for Gold Royalty Corp. [GROY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.82, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading.

There are presently around $3 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROY stocks are: SPROTT INC. with ownership of 522,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 54.94% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 26,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in GROY stocks shares; and BLACK SWIFT GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in GROY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Royalty Corp. [AMEX:GROY] by around 576,500 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 576,500 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.