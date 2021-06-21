Market cap of Aptorum Group Limited [APM] reaches 103.69M – now what?

Aptorum Group Limited [NASDAQ: APM] jumped around 0.4 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.43 at the close of the session, up 13.20%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Aptorum Group CEO Subscribed Shares In The Company.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM, Euronext Paris: APM) (“Aptorum Group”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics to address global unmet medical needs, announced that Mr. Ian Huen, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Company, through his wholly owned investment company Jurchen Investments Limited, has purchased an aggregate of 1,387,925 Class A Ordinary Shares in the Company at $2.882 per share, representing a 10% premium to the last closing price.

“Further to our ALS-4 and SACT-1 updates early this week, I am pleased to say that our leading programs are remaining on track with positive progress,” said Mr. Huen. “I believe that my latest subscription demonstrates my steadfast confidence in the Company and I look forward for the Company to continue to deliver the exciting catalysts in 2021 and beyond.”.

Aptorum Group Limited stock is now 38.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APM Stock saw the intraday high of $3.48 and lowest of $2.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.23, which means current price is +55.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 916.02K shares, APM reached a trading volume of 1168117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aptorum Group Limited [APM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptorum Group Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for APM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has APM stock performed recently?

Aptorum Group Limited [APM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.28. With this latest performance, APM shares gained by 44.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.60 for Aptorum Group Limited [APM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.71 for the last 200 days.

Aptorum Group Limited [APM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptorum Group Limited [APM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2182.63 and a Gross Margin at -157.78. Aptorum Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +775.29.

Return on Total Capital for APM is now -63.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptorum Group Limited [APM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.78. Additionally, APM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptorum Group Limited [APM] managed to generate an average of $271,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Aptorum Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Insider trade positions for Aptorum Group Limited [APM]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.70% of APM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APM stocks are: REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 59,239, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.40% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 57,022 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in APM stocks shares; and SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.15 million in APM stock with ownership of nearly -2.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Aptorum Group Limited [NASDAQ:APM] by around 97,240 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 69,640 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 34,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APM stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,242 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 55,965 shares during the same period.