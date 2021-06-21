Market Analysts see Tenneco Inc. [TEN] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Tenneco Inc. [NYSE: TEN] price plunged by -8.67 percent to reach at -$1.88. The company report on June 16, 2021 that New Rancho® Monotube Shocks Offer Upgraded Performance for Trucks and SUVs.

Just released, Rancho’s RS7MT™ Product Line Gives Drivers a Smoother On- or Off-Road Experience, Better Handling.

Rancho®, a leading brand of performance suspension and shock products from Tenneco’s DRiV group, has recently introduced a new monotube shock offering, the RS7MT™. The RS7MT is now available for select Jeep applications and is engineered for precision on- or off-road handling.

A sum of 3202698 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. Tenneco Inc. shares reached a high of $21.66 and dropped to a low of $19.79 until finishing in the latest session at $19.81.

The one-year TEN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -35.04. The average equity rating for TEN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenneco Inc. [TEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEN shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tenneco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Tenneco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenneco Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, TEN shares gained by 42.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.46 for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.58, while it was recorded at 21.38 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenneco Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenneco Inc. [TEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.25 and a Gross Margin at +8.81. Tenneco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.89.

Return on Total Capital for TEN is now 2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -232.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.13. Additionally, TEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenneco Inc. [TEN] managed to generate an average of -$20,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Tenneco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenneco Inc. posted -2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenneco Inc. go to 4.42%.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,087 million, or 69.50% of TEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEN stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 9,589,751, which is approximately 31.625% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,369,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.37 million in TEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $82.44 million in TEN stock with ownership of nearly 12.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenneco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Tenneco Inc. [NYSE:TEN] by around 14,954,353 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 2,181,088 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 37,731,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,867,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,356,771 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,386,987 shares during the same period.