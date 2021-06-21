Market Analysts see Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gaining to $91. Time to buy?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] traded at a high on 06/18/21, posting a 1.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $52.71. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Sunrun Partners with Ford to Provide Seamless Installation of 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System for the All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning.

Customers will also be provided the opportunity to install solar energy on their home.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, announced its partnership with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to serve as the preferred installer for Ford Intelligent Backup Power, debuting on the all-electric F-150 Lightning. Sunrun will facilitate easy installation of the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and home integration system.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13377313 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunrun Inc. stands at 7.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.15%.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $10.64 billion, with 202.56 million shares outstanding and 196.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 13377313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $76.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

How has RUN stock performed recently?

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.24. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 25.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.30 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.56, while it was recorded at 48.38 for the last single week of trading, and 60.16 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +17.25. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.80.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.67. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of -$20,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -168.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Insider trade positions for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $9,971 million, or 94.90% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 29,429,789, which is approximately -0.674% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,255,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $897.75 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 2.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 26,953,785 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 21,165,013 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 141,042,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,161,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,767,990 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,037,380 shares during the same period.