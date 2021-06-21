Market Analysts see RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] traded at a high on 06/18/21, posting a 1.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.99. The company report on June 19, 2021 that Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against RLX Technology Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) (“RLX”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired RLX American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant or traceable to RLX’s January 2021 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired RLX ADSs pursuant or traceable to the IPO may, no later than August 9, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/rlx-technology-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=rlx_technology.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12298240 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RLX Technology Inc. stands at 6.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.91%.

The market cap for RLX stock reached $13.85 billion, with 1.53 billion shares outstanding and 947.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.29M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 12298240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has RLX stock performed recently?

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.71 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 9.20 for the last single week of trading.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.35.

Return on Total Capital for RLX is now 0.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.51. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] managed to generate an average of -$25,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]

108 institutional holders increased their position in RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE:RLX] by around 75,243,943 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,243,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLX stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,243,943 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.