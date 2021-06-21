Market Analysts see Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gaining to $105. Time to buy?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] price plunged by -0.50 percent to reach at -$0.5. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Philip Morris International Organizes for Continued Innovation: Deepak Mishra Named President, Americas Region, Martin King to Retire After 30 Years of Service.

Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer of Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE: PM), announced a new structure for the Americas with the appointment of Deepak Mishra—formerly Chief Strategy Officer—as President, Americas Region, covering the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The appointment is effective July 1.

The new structure in the Americas will focus on three areas: strengthening PMI’s leadership in Latin America & Canada as the company accelerates toward a smoke-free future; deepening efforts with partners to commercialize reduced risk products in the U.S.; and building a vital launchpad for the company’s “beyond nicotine” strategy in the U.S., in coordination with PMI’s Life Sciences group, through expanded partnerships and commercial deployment.

A sum of 15616942 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.58M shares. Philip Morris International Inc. shares reached a high of $99.87 and dropped to a low of $98.21 until finishing in the latest session at $99.50.

The one-year PM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.16. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $107.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 140.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.78 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.15, while it was recorded at 100.08 for the last single week of trading, and 84.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.04 and a Gross Margin at +66.38. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.00.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 55.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.59. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 163.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc. posted 1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 12.90%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116,052 million, or 75.90% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,563,138, which is approximately 0.552% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,074,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.96 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.93 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly -3.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 882 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 57,777,292 shares. Additionally, 782 investors decreased positions by around 50,136,061 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 1,058,438,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,166,351,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,859,085 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,900,773 shares during the same period.