Market Analysts see AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVEO] traded at a high on 06/18/21, posting a 6.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.04. The company report on June 7, 2021 that AVEO Oncology to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Ficlatuzumab in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Webinar on Wednesday, June 16 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO), a commercial and clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it will host a key opinion leader webinar focusing on ficlatuzumab, the Company’s investigational potent humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that targets hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), being studied in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1135535 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.52%.

The market cap for AVEO stock reached $228.17 million, with 27.43 million shares outstanding and 23.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 895.92K shares, AVEO reached a trading volume of 1135535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]?

Stifel have made an estimate for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.75, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AVEO stock. On February 04, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AVEO shares from 5 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

How has AVEO stock performed recently?

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, AVEO shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 6.91 for the last single week of trading, and 6.93 for the last 200 days.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -645.90. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -591.19.

Return on Total Capital for AVEO is now -96.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.02. Additionally, AVEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] managed to generate an average of -$726,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVEO.

Insider trade positions for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]

There are presently around $98 million, or 42.70% of AVEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVEO stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 3,952,958, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,605,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.3 million in AVEO stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $10.56 million in AVEO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVEO] by around 5,190,482 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,813,309 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 6,879,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,882,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVEO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,716,629 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 146,166 shares during the same period.