Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] Is Currently 5.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [NYSE: LPI] jumped around 3.58 points on Friday, while shares priced at $65.64 at the close of the session, up 5.77%. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Laredo Petroleum Announces Transformative Transactions.

Acquisition of High-Margin, Oil-Weighted Howard County Leasehold.

Divestiture of Gas-Weighted Reserves in Reagan/Glasscock Counties.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock is now 233.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LPI Stock saw the intraday high of $66.69 and lowest of $58.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.31, which means current price is +243.31% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 554.97K shares, LPI reached a trading volume of 1692752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPI shares is $63.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $21 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laredo Petroleum Inc. is set at 4.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has LPI stock performed recently?

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, LPI shares gained by 32.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 229.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 288.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.52 for Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.14, while it was recorded at 64.75 for the last single week of trading, and 27.52 for the last 200 days.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.13 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.09.

Return on Total Capital for LPI is now 2.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -213.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.16. Additionally, LPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI] managed to generate an average of -$3,401,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Laredo Petroleum Inc. posted 2.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Laredo Petroleum Inc. go to -9.34%.

Insider trade positions for Laredo Petroleum Inc. [LPI]

There are presently around $402 million, or 49.50% of LPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,235,222, which is approximately 3.181% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 549,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.09 million in LPI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $31.66 million in LPI stock with ownership of nearly 16.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Laredo Petroleum Inc. [NYSE:LPI] by around 1,252,349 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 544,390 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 4,329,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,126,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 440,049 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 170,339 shares during the same period.