Kopin Corporation [KOPN] Is Currently -9.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Kopin Corporation [NASDAQ: KOPN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.84%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Kopin to Be Added to the Russell 2000 Index.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced that it is set to join the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Over the last 12 months, KOPN stock rose by 511.27%. The one-year Kopin Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.67. The average equity rating for KOPN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $879.11 million, with 87.38 million shares outstanding and 76.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, KOPN stock reached a trading volume of 5482740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kopin Corporation [KOPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOPN shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Kopin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Kopin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.20, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on KOPN stock. On August 03, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for KOPN shares from 3 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kopin Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

KOPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Kopin Corporation [KOPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, KOPN shares gained by 29.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 396.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 511.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.29 for Kopin Corporation [KOPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.99, while it was recorded at 9.21 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kopin Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kopin Corporation [KOPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.87 and a Gross Margin at +46.67. Kopin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.99.

Return on Total Capital for KOPN is now -15.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kopin Corporation [KOPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.34. Additionally, KOPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kopin Corporation [KOPN] managed to generate an average of -$27,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Kopin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

KOPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kopin Corporation posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kopin Corporation go to 20.00%.

Kopin Corporation [KOPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $144 million, or 18.30% of KOPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,039,517, which is approximately -14.148% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,314,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.09 million in KOPN stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $13.3 million in KOPN stock with ownership of nearly -72.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kopin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Kopin Corporation [NASDAQ:KOPN] by around 7,361,336 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 7,581,122 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,614,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,557,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOPN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,224,648 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,093,296 shares during the same period.