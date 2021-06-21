KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] moved up 12.95: Why It’s Important

KnowBe4 Inc. [NASDAQ: KNBE] price surged by 12.95 percent to reach at $3.86. The company report on June 16, 2021 that KnowBe4’s CEO Stu Sjouwerman Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2021.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced that CEO Stu Sjouwerman has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2021. Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.

Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Sjouwerman received an impressive approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews shared by KnowBe4 employees on Glassdoor over the past year.

A sum of 4297530 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 445.44K shares. KnowBe4 Inc. shares reached a high of $34.36 and dropped to a low of $28.705 until finishing in the latest session at $33.66.

Guru’s Opinion on KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]:

UBS have made an estimate for KnowBe4 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for KnowBe4 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on KNBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KnowBe4 Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.72.

KNBE Stock Performance Analysis:

KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.51 for KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE], while it was recorded at 26.32 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into KnowBe4 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.88 and a Gross Margin at +82.71. KnowBe4 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.39.

Return on Total Capital for KNBE is now -26.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.83. Additionally, KNBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] managed to generate an average of -$2,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.KnowBe4 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.