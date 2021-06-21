KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] gain 24.38% so far this year. What now?

KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ: KMPH] slipped around -1.54 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.93 at the close of the session, down -9.95%. The company report on June 18, 2021 that KemPharm Announces Exercise of Existing Warrants and Issuance of Warrants in Private Placement.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced it has entered into agreements with certain of its holders of its existing warrants exercisable for 6,117,509 shares of its common stock, in the aggregate, pursuant to which such holders agreed to exercise their warrants for cash in exchange for the Company’s agreement to issue in a private placement new warrants to purchase up to 1,529,379 shares of its common stock. The new warrants are immediately exercisable and have substantially the same terms as the existing warrants, except that the new warrants have an exercise price of $16.50 per share and expire on December 31, 2026. The aggregate gross proceeds from the exercise of the existing warrants and the issuance of the new warrants are expected to total approximately $39.1 million, before deducting the financial advisory fees.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as a financial advisor in connection with the private placement.

KemPharm Inc. stock is now 24.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KMPH Stock saw the intraday high of $15.2095 and lowest of $13.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.08, which means current price is +174.48% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, KMPH reached a trading volume of 3178289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMPH shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for KemPharm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for KemPharm Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KemPharm Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

How has KMPH stock performed recently?

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, KMPH shares gained by 41.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.81 for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 14.77 for the last single week of trading, and 10.50 for the last 200 days.

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.98 and a Gross Margin at +88.12. KemPharm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.03.

Return on Total Capital for KMPH is now -99.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -311.14. Additionally, KMPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,706.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 629.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] managed to generate an average of -$580,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.KemPharm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.70 and a Current Ratio set at 20.70.

Earnings analysis for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KemPharm Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMPH.

Insider trade positions for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]

There are presently around $33 million, or 16.00% of KMPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 817,805, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 212,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 million in KMPH stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $2.75 million in KMPH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KemPharm Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ:KMPH] by around 2,343,162 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,344,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMPH stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,342,607 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.