JP Morgan slashes price target on Roblox Corporation [RBLX] – find out why.

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] slipped around -1.84 points on Friday, while shares priced at $81.14 at the close of the session, down -2.22%. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Roblox Partners with BMG to Develop New Opportunities for Artists and Songwriters.

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, and BMG, the world’s fourth-biggest music company, announced a strategic agreement to bring the vision of BMG to the Roblox metaverse. The strategic agreement follows the resolution of prior claims relating to the use of BMG-controlled songs and recordings.

“BMG’s artist-centric approach and boldness in bringing state-of-the art technology to help maximize their success is very much in line with Roblox’s focus on empowering our community of creators,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music, Roblox. “Our partnership with BMG will enable them to do what they do best; and that’s to empower incredible talent with new ways to reach and engage fans, and create innovative new commercial opportunities.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.36M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 11086375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $90.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 5.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 80.34.

How has RBLX stock performed recently?

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.58.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.21, while it was recorded at 84.86 for the last single week of trading.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Insider trade positions for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $13,624 million, or 72.00% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: MERITECH CAPITAL ASSOCIATES V L.L.C. with ownership of 45,799,284, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 40,428,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.16 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 167,898,835 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,908,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 316 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,898,362 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.