Goldman lifts Amcor plc [AMCR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] price plunged by -1.56 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress.

Engaging nearly 100 organizations, the Roadmap outlines actions and responsibilities to achieve reusable, recyclable or compostable plastic packaging by 2025.

Amcor announced its support for the launch of the U.S. Plastics Pact’s Roadmap to 2025, an aggressive national strategy for how the U.S. Pact, Amcor and other signatory organizations – known as Activators – will achieve four 2025 targets. Launched, the plan delineates specific actions, responsibilities and timeframes necessary to realize a circular economy for plastics in the United States.

A sum of 12920341 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.41M shares. Amcor plc shares reached a high of $11.53 and dropped to a low of $11.28 until finishing in the latest session at $11.36.

The one-year AMCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.7. The average equity rating for AMCR stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $11 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 48.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AMCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.10 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.97, while it was recorded at 11.78 for the last single week of trading, and 11.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amcor plc Fundamentals:

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMCR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amcor plc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 8.66%.

Amcor plc [AMCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,576 million, or 39.50% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 106,862,313, which is approximately -0.828% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 92,950,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $636.32 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 1.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

236 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 48,909,354 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 30,706,035 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 499,293,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 578,908,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,682,313 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,217,997 shares during the same period.