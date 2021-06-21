For Geron Corporation [GERN], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.23 during the day while it closed the day at $1.83. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Geron Announces Publication of IMbark Phase 2 Data in Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Results reinforce imetelstat’s novel approach to the treatment of myelofibrosis (MF).

Data support ongoing IMpactMF Phase 3 clinical trial.

Geron Corporation stock has also gained 27.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GERN stock has declined by 0.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.28% and gained 15.09% year-on date.

The market cap for GERN stock reached $449.19 million, with 323.64 million shares outstanding and 318.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 346157092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Geron Corporation [GERN]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1497.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

GERN stock trade performance evaluation

Geron Corporation [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.08. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 29.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.46 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4348, while it was recorded at 1.4980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7069 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -30400.40. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29888.14.

Return on Total Capital for GERN is now -40.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.09. Additionally, GERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geron Corporation [GERN] managed to generate an average of -$1,374,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Geron Corporation [GERN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Geron Corporation posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $263 million, or 46.20% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,482,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.46 million in GERN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $30.42 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly 22.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 11,595,541 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 43,143,114 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 89,126,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,864,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,405,653 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 35,763,461 shares during the same period.