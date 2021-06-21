Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] Stock trading around $226.69 per share: What’s Next?

Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE: FVRR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.37%. The company report on June 2, 2021 that More Than 45% of U.S. Businesses Have Increased Their Investments in Freelance Talent Since COVID-19.

New research from Fiverr Business shows bigger businesses are more likely to use freelancers, with 64% of larger companies claiming their investments in independent talent have increased.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, is releasing new data commissioned by Fiverr Business that shows bigger businesses are relying on freelance talent more now than prior to the pandemic. Overall 45% of businesses surveyed are using more freelancers than pre-Covid. The bigger the businesses, the more likely they are to tap into freelance talent – 10-49 employees (48%); 50-99 employees (62%) & 100 – 249 employees (64%).

Over the last 12 months, FVRR stock rose by 231.95%. The one-year Fiverr International Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.43. The average equity rating for FVRR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.58 billion, with 36.06 million shares outstanding and 29.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 633.92K shares, FVRR stock reached a trading volume of 1202115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FVRR shares is $258.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FVRR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Fiverr International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Fiverr International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $260 to $245, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on FVRR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiverr International Ltd. is set at 9.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FVRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for FVRR in the course of the last twelve months was 396.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

FVRR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.37. With this latest performance, FVRR shares gained by 31.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 231.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FVRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.47, while it was recorded at 207.74 for the last single week of trading, and 200.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiverr International Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.56 and a Gross Margin at +82.53. Fiverr International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.81.

Return on Total Capital for FVRR is now -2.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.67. Additionally, FVRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] managed to generate an average of -$27,174 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 44.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Fiverr International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

FVRR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiverr International Ltd. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FVRR.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,490 million, or 47.90% of FVRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FVRR stocks are: ACCEL LONDON III ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 2,746,066, which is approximately -10% of the company’s market cap and around 18.08% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,749,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $396.52 million in FVRR stocks shares; and DEER VII & CO. LTD., currently with $393.35 million in FVRR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiverr International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE:FVRR] by around 2,969,694 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 2,912,660 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 13,923,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,806,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FVRR stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,614,614 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 498,771 shares during the same period.