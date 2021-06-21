Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] Stock trading around $30.16 per share: What’s Next?

Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ: DADA] surged by $1.66 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $31.16 during the day while it closed the day at $30.16. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Dada Group Deepened Partnership with Lenovo Lecoo to Bring All of 1,000 Lecoo Stores Online.

Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) (“Dada”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, and Lenovo Lecoo, are pleased to announce that they have deepened strategic cooperation to jointly create a new omni-channel growth model for consumer electronics. Guangsen Mou, General Manager of Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Business Department at JDDJ, and Ming Zhou, CEO of Lenovo Lecoo, signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Beijing.

Lecoo is a smart retail enterprise invested by Lenovo Group, and also a representative of smart devices and smart retail solutions in Lenovo’s 3S strategy. Currently, Lecoo directly operates 300 stores in China, and plans to newly set up about 600 stores in the coming year. Its products include Lenovo’s Legion series, Xiaoxin series, ThinkPad series, YOGA series, Lecoo’s new brand products, “Smart” digital products from the world’s top brands, as well as products for healthy life.

Dada Nexus Limited stock has also loss -4.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DADA stock has inclined by 2.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.68% and lost -17.37% year-on date.

The market cap for DADA stock reached $6.75 billion, with 237.56 million shares outstanding and 230.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, DADA reached a trading volume of 4869668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DADA shares is $43.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Dada Nexus Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on DADA stock. On December 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DADA shares from 34 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Limited is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77.

DADA stock trade performance evaluation

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, DADA shares gained by 28.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.95 for Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.21, while it was recorded at 30.06 for the last single week of trading, and 32.98 for the last 200 days.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.62 and a Gross Margin at +15.17. Dada Nexus Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.71.

Return on Total Capital for DADA is now -287.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -933.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,167.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.54. Additionally, DADA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] managed to generate an average of -$101,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Dada Nexus Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dada Nexus Limited posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DADA.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,392 million, or 20.20% of DADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DADA stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 8,594,076, which is approximately -1.678% of the company’s market cap and around 2.77% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 7,614,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.65 million in DADA stocks shares; and ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., currently with $223.84 million in DADA stock with ownership of nearly 8.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dada Nexus Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ:DADA] by around 7,498,766 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 8,516,612 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 30,126,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,141,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DADA stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,253,045 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,766,173 shares during the same period.