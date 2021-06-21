Cricut Inc. [CRCT] Revenue clocked in at $1.14 billion, up 99.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Cricut Inc. [NASDAQ: CRCT] gained 7.14% or 2.37 points to close at $35.57 with a heavy trading volume of 2296497 shares. The company report on May 22, 2021 that Ready, Set, Create: Cricut Unveils Innovations to Double Creativity Speeds.

Bring Creations to Life Faster Than Before with Cricut Explore®3 and Cricut Maker®3.

Makers and crafters of the world can now create faster than before with Cricut Explore®3 and Cricut Maker®3. Cricut is the leader in crafting technology that lets people design, create, and personalize with its smart cutting machines. Whether you want to design beautiful decals, brighten up your walls or make personalized t-shirts for your family or friends, Cricut Explore 3 and Cricut Maker 3 cut at a speed of up to eight inches per second. It’s never been quicker or easier to get crafty.

If we look at the average trading volume of 855.93K shares, CRCT reached to a volume of 2296497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cricut Inc. [CRCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRCT shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cricut Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cricut Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cricut Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

Trading performance analysis for CRCT stock

Cricut Inc. [CRCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.23.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.30 for Cricut Inc. [CRCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.44, while it was recorded at 34.00 for the last single week of trading.

Cricut Inc. [CRCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cricut Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Cricut Inc. [CRCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cricut Inc. go to 17.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cricut Inc. [CRCT]

There are presently around $447 million, or 90.40% of CRCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRCT stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA with ownership of 2,445,131, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,455,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.78 million in CRCT stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $44.7 million in CRCT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Cricut Inc. [NASDAQ:CRCT] by around 12,568,856 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,568,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRCT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,568,856 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.