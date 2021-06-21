Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] stock Resumed by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $11

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE: CLNY] price plunged by -0.62 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Colony Capital to Present Strategic Priorities and Rebrand as DigitalBridge at its Upcoming 2021 Investor Day.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) (“Colony” or the “Company”) announced that the Company will be holding its inaugural Investor Day virtually on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 starting at 11:00 am ET.

During the virtual event, investors will get exposure to the broadest, deepest team in digital infrastructure as the Company shares its strategic priorities, including:.

A sum of 12717452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. Colony Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $8.19 and dropped to a low of $7.89 until finishing in the latest session at $7.98.

The one-year CLNY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.45. The average equity rating for CLNY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNY shares is $8.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Colony Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Colony Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on CLNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colony Capital Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

CLNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, CLNY shares gained by 24.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.62 for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 5.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colony Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.88 and a Gross Margin at +5.74. Colony Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -289.41.

Return on Total Capital for CLNY is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 315.17. Additionally, CLNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 524.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] managed to generate an average of -$10,225,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

CLNY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colony Capital Inc. posted -4.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,102.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNY.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,335 million, or 87.80% of CLNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,353,242, which is approximately 2.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,639,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.08 million in CLNY stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $193.22 million in CLNY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colony Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY] by around 61,152,959 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 42,728,246 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 313,983,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,865,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,775,816 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,123,270 shares during the same period.