Citigroup lifts Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] loss -1.66% or -1.05 points to close at $62.14 with a heavy trading volume of 15916442 shares. The company report on June 17, 2021 that SWEDISH FISH® Partners With TerraCycle® to Launch Recycling Program.

Consumers Can Enjoy the Sweet Taste of SWEDISH FISH® Candy and Recycle the Packaging for Free.

SWEDISH FISH®, the #1 fish shaped candy brand in the US*, has partnered with international recycling leader, TerraCycle® to offer consumers a free, easy way to recycle their SWEDISH FISH® packaging. In addition to disposing of the brand’s packaging in an environmentally conscious way, every shipment of SWEDISH FISH® packaging waste sent to TerraCycle earns collectors points that can be used for charitable gifts or converted to cash and donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

It opened the trading session at $63.04, the shares rose to $63.15 and dropped to $61.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDLZ points out that the company has recorded 8.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 15916442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $68.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $62 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $63, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 44.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for MDLZ stock

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.70, while it was recorded at 63.10 for the last single week of trading, and 58.10 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.21 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.37.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 9.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.08. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $45,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 9.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $67,097 million, or 78.90% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,932,907, which is approximately 4.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,870,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.83 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.83 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -4.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 708 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 69,072,360 shares. Additionally, 766 investors decreased positions by around 68,796,673 shares, while 290 investors held positions by with 941,902,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,079,771,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,193,060 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 6,949,269 shares during the same period.