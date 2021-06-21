CAI International Inc. [CAI] Stock trading around $56.05 per share: What’s Next?

CAI International Inc. [NYSE: CAI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 46.88% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 43.53%. The company report on June 18, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CAI International, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CAI International, Inc. (“CAI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the Company’s shareholders will receive $56.00 for each share of CAI common stock that they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.9 billion.

Over the last 12 months, CAI stock rose by 230.29%. The one-year CAI International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.36. The average equity rating for CAI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $660.27 million, with 17.27 million shares outstanding and 16.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 164.86K shares, CAI stock reached a trading volume of 9433854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CAI International Inc. [CAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAI shares is $58.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for CAI International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for CAI International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on CAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CAI International Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CAI Stock Performance Analysis:

CAI International Inc. [CAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.53. With this latest performance, CAI shares gained by 38.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.33 for CAI International Inc. [CAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.51, while it was recorded at 42.65 for the last single week of trading, and 35.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CAI International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CAI International Inc. [CAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.31 and a Gross Margin at +56.60. CAI International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.36.

Return on Total Capital for CAI is now 5.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CAI International Inc. [CAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 249.16. Additionally, CAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CAI International Inc. [CAI] managed to generate an average of $812,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.CAI International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CAI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CAI International Inc. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAI International Inc. go to 8.00%.

CAI International Inc. [CAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $789 million, or 86.00% of CAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAI stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,394,706, which is approximately -2.853% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,285,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.05 million in CAI stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $67.17 million in CAI stock with ownership of nearly -5.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CAI International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in CAI International Inc. [NYSE:CAI] by around 1,780,607 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 2,522,498 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,779,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,082,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 681,240 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 338,211 shares during the same period.