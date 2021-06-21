Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $4

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.88 during the day while it closed the day at $1.88. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Join the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index.

– Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, announced that the Company is expected to join the small cap Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of this year’s reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, effective after the U.S. stock market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021, accordingly to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 4, 2021.

Michael Macaluso, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Inclusion in the Russell Indexes is an important milestone and will increase the overall awareness and exposure of our Company within the investment community.”.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 5.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMPE stock has inclined by 6.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.68% and gained 18.24% year-on date.

The market cap for AMPE stock reached $350.30 million, with 195.39 million shares outstanding and 181.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 2497846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

AMPE stock trade performance evaluation

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, AMPE shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 229.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7934, while it was recorded at 1.8320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4529 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -118.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.90. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$883,000 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPE.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58 million, or 17.80% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,481,658, which is approximately 5.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,554,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.68 million in AMPE stocks shares; and WILLIS INVESTMENT COUNSEL, currently with $4.07 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 78.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 6,746,746 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 927,814 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 23,343,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,017,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,026,921 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 212,636 shares during the same period.