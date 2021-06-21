American Finance Trust Inc. [AFIN] stock Initiated by Colliers Securities analyst, price target now $10

American Finance Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: AFIN] loss -7.20% on the last trading session, reaching $8.12 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2021 that American Finance Trust Announces 100% Of Second Quarter Cash Rent Collected Through May; $238 Million Year To Date Acquisitions Closed Or In Pipeline; Robust Leasing Results.

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) (“AFIN” or the “Company”) announced that it collected 100% of the original cash rent due1 for the months of April and May, 2021 as of June 7, 2021. The Company also announced that year to date it had closed on or had in its forward acquisition pipeline 63 properties for approximately $238 million and that it has a forward pipeline of leases that total over 31,000 square feet, net of lease expirations and terminations.

“AFIN has constructed a robust pipeline of acquisitions that includes numerous categories of necessity retail, including properties leased to gas and convenience, grocery, medical and discount tenants,” said Michael Weil, CEO of AFIN. “As communities around the country return to a greater level of normalcy, our asset management team is aggressively leasing up available space in the multi-tenant portfolio, which has already surpassed pre-pandemic executed occupancy levels. Once again, our rent collection remains strong across the portfolio based on the quality of our assets and the relationships our team has built with our credit-worthy tenants.”.

American Finance Trust Inc. represents 108.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $952.39 million with the latest information. AFIN stock price has been found in the range of $8.03 to $8.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 659.20K shares, AFIN reached a trading volume of 3885163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Finance Trust Inc. [AFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFIN shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for American Finance Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $13 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for American Finance Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on AFIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Finance Trust Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFIN in the course of the last twelve months was 35.14.

Trading performance analysis for AFIN stock

American Finance Trust Inc. [AFIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.67. With this latest performance, AFIN shares dropped by -13.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.86 for American Finance Trust Inc. [AFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.42, while it was recorded at 8.81 for the last single week of trading, and 8.17 for the last 200 days.

American Finance Trust Inc. [AFIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Finance Trust Inc. [AFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.99 and a Gross Margin at +28.71. American Finance Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.98.

Return on Total Capital for AFIN is now 1.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Finance Trust Inc. [AFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.30. Additionally, AFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

American Finance Trust Inc. [AFIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Finance Trust Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -112.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFIN.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Finance Trust Inc. [AFIN]

There are presently around $465 million, or 55.30% of AFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,925,953, which is approximately 1.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,942,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.85 million in AFIN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $28.89 million in AFIN stock with ownership of nearly 7.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Finance Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in American Finance Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:AFIN] by around 5,431,226 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 2,313,360 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 49,489,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,234,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFIN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,456,677 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 480,514 shares during the same period.