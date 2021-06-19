Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] Revenue clocked in at $26.80 million, up 20.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [NASDAQ: CTIB] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.24 during the day while it closed the day at $2.07. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Approximately 17% Year-over-Year increase in Sales for Mother’s Day 2021.

Company expects momentum to continue with strong Y-o-Y growth of Father’s Day and Graduation 2021 sales.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (Nasdaq:CTIB) (“Yunhong CTI” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of custom film products, foil and latex novelty balloons, and flexible packaging products, announced that preliminary, unaudited sales results for Mother’s Day 2021 increased approximately 17% year-over-year across all of its Mother’s Day specific product categories.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. stock has also gained 7.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTIB stock has declined by -16.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.11% and gained 20.35% year-on date.

The market cap for CTIB stock reached $12.05 million, with 5.86 million shares outstanding and 4.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 254.31K shares, CTIB reached a trading volume of 1438909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yunhong CTI Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45.

CTIB stock trade performance evaluation

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.25. With this latest performance, CTIB shares gained by 22.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 1.94 for the last 200 days.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.50 and a Gross Margin at +13.42. Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.00.

Return on Total Capital for CTIB is now -8.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -136.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 645.57. Additionally, CTIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] managed to generate an average of -$7,230 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTIB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yunhong CTI Ltd. go to 30.00%.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. [CTIB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.30% of CTIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 256,466, which is approximately 59.033% of the company’s market cap and around 40.65% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95000.0 in CTIB stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $21000.0 in CTIB stock with ownership of nearly -28.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yunhong CTI Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. [NASDAQ:CTIB] by around 95,214 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 15,963 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 202,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 14 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,517 shares during the same period.