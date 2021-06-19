Market Analysts see Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] gained 1.64% or 0.26 points to close at $16.08 with a heavy trading volume of 4086743 shares. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Amyris Partners with UNCF and 10,000 Degrees to Establish Scholarships.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, announced partnerships with the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and 10,000 Degrees® to establish a $180,000 scholarship fund to support Black and African American students pursuing higher education across STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), business, and marketing studies.

“Access to education for all requires a steadfast commitment to bring funding, community, and opportunity directly to students,” said John Melo, CEO and President of Amyris. “It’s an honor to partner with the UNCF and 10,0000 Degrees and play a role in helping students achieve their higher education goals and also help foster diversity and inclusion in the biotech industry.”.

It opened the trading session at $15.76, the shares rose to $16.4873 and dropped to $15.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMRS points out that the company has recorded 370.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -755.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 4086743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $23.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $11 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.40.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 27.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 370.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 317.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.63 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.40, while it was recorded at 15.73 for the last single week of trading, and 9.71 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -194.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $1,697 million, or 39.20% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,687,965, which is approximately -4.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.08 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $211.64 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 20,890,311 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 16,601,533 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 68,037,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,528,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,708,539 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,696,853 shares during the same period.