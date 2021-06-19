Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] Revenue clocked in at $0.60 million, down -16.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VINO] closed the trading session at $6.02 on 06/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.50, while the highest price level was $7.59. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. and LVH Holdings LLC Enter Agreement To Develop Joint Las Vegas Project.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, announced the signing of an agreement with LVH Holdings LLC to develop a project in Las Vegas, Nevada, expanding the Gaucho brand in ways that could include opportunities in lodging, hospitality, retail, and gaming.

As previously announced, Gaucho Holdings has partnered with retail, hospitality, lifestyle, entertainment, leisure, and gaming visionaries, Mark Advent, the creator of highly popular New York, New York hotel and casino, A. William (“Bill”) Allen, Timberline Real Estate Partners and Open Realty Advisors for the purpose of creating a Gaucho Group Holdings development and Gaucho Group Holdings brand extensions in Las Vegas.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.09 percent and weekly performance of 47.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 55.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 631.74K shares, VINO reached to a volume of 11541918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.91. With this latest performance, VINO shares gained by 55.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.90 for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 5.24 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -838.10 and a Gross Margin at -40.40. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -884.24.

Return on Total Capital for VINO is now -226.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,282.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,384.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.23. Additionally, VINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [VINO] managed to generate an average of -$86,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of VINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VINO stocks are: PEKIN HARDY STRAUSS, INC. with ownership of 19,065, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI, holding 16,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100000.0 in VINO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $30000.0 in VINO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VINO] by around 44,919 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VINO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,919 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.