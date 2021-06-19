Daiwa Securities slashes price target on HUYA Inc. [HUYA] – find out why.

HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] gained 2.48% or 0.41 points to close at $16.96 with a heavy trading volume of 3099712 shares. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Huya Inc. Joins the Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online, Leveraging Power of Livestreaming for Public Welfare.

HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading Chinese livestreaming platform, has joined the Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online (the “Coalition”) for World Environment Day which fell on June 5.

It hopes to clean up further the online environment and crack down on the dissemination of illegal content involving wildlife through content review and innovation.

It opened the trading session at $16.69, the shares rose to $17.19 and dropped to $16.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUYA points out that the company has recorded -16.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, HUYA reached to a volume of 3099712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HUYA Inc. [HUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $22.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for HUYA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while China Renaissance kept a Hold rating on HUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.10.

Trading performance analysis for HUYA stock

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.47. With this latest performance, HUYA shares gained by 12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.52, while it was recorded at 16.53 for the last single week of trading, and 21.78 for the last 200 days.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUYA Inc. [HUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.78. HUYA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Total Capital for HUYA is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, HUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] managed to generate an average of $61,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HUYA Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUYA Inc. go to 1.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HUYA Inc. [HUYA]

There are presently around $1,815 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUYA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 27,144,995, which is approximately 22.852% of the company’s market cap and around 2.37% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,988,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.36 million in HUYA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $119.77 million in HUYA stock with ownership of nearly 135.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HUYA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA] by around 21,489,341 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 14,796,146 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 70,734,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,020,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUYA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,116,118 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 5,491,946 shares during the same period.