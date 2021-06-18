Zillow Group Inc. [Z] is -13.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] closed the trading session at $112.74 on 06/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $108.00, while the highest price level was $114.96. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Inventory Rebounds Amid Record Home Value and Rent Growth.

Time on market drops to six days across the U.S. in hot home-buying season.

– The inventory crunch shows signs of relenting, as available inventory rose 3.9% over April.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.14 percent and weekly performance of 3.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, Z reached to a volume of 3856326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $184.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 4.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72.

Z stock trade performance evaluation

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.01, while it was recorded at 111.07 for the last single week of trading, and 123.32 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.06 and a Gross Margin at +45.16. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now 0.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.14. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] managed to generate an average of -$29,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zillow Group Inc. [Z] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zillow Group Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,106 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.55% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,048,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in Z stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.28 billion in Z stock with ownership of nearly 6.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 23,042,386 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 14,547,212 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 158,491,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,081,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,159,742 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,099,200 shares during the same period.