why Masco Corporation [MAS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $71.00

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] closed the trading session at $59.12 on 06/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.00, while the highest price level was $59.505. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Masco Corporation Announces $350 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) agreement with Royal Bank of Canada to repurchase $350 million of Masco’s common stock.

This agreement is part of Masco’s existing share repurchase authorization under which $2 billion of authority was announced on February 9, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.63 percent and weekly performance of 1.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, MAS reached to a volume of 3497026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on MAS stock. On January 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MAS shares from 69 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MAS stock trade performance evaluation

Masco Corporation [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.78 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.28, while it was recorded at 59.02 for the last single week of trading, and 57.46 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.02 and a Gross Margin at +35.96. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.19.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 40.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Masco Corporation [MAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,529.74. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,508.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corporation [MAS] managed to generate an average of $44,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Masco Corporation [MAS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Masco Corporation posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 12.20%.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,837 million, or 95.60% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,097,712, which is approximately -1.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,089,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.17 billion in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 4.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 16,856,964 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 18,926,105 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 198,264,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,047,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,348,057 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,672,064 shares during the same period.