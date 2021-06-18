why La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.00

La-Z-Boy Incorporated [NYSE: LZB] price plunged by -11.68 percent to reach at -$4.94. The company report on June 16, 2021 that La-Z-Boy Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Record Fourth-Quarter Sales and Profit Strong Written Order Trends Drive Record Backlog.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, reported strong operating results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended April 24, 2021.

A sum of 1486708 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 346.53K shares. La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares reached a high of $41.50 and dropped to a low of $37.21 until finishing in the latest session at $37.34.

The one-year LZB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.32. The average equity rating for LZB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LZB shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LZB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for La-Z-Boy Incorporated stock. On February 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LZB shares from 33 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for La-Z-Boy Incorporated is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for LZB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LZB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

LZB Stock Performance Analysis:

La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.43. With this latest performance, LZB shares dropped by -13.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LZB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.38 for La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.88, while it was recorded at 41.54 for the last single week of trading, and 39.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into La-Z-Boy Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.55 and a Gross Margin at +42.34. La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.54.

Return on Total Capital for LZB is now 15.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.44. Additionally, LZB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB] managed to generate an average of $8,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

LZB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, La-Z-Boy Incorporated posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 238.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LZB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for La-Z-Boy Incorporated go to 7.80%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated [LZB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,622 million, or 97.60% of LZB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LZB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,335,705, which is approximately 1.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,816,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.83 million in LZB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $153.4 million in LZB stock with ownership of nearly -1.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in La-Z-Boy Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated [NYSE:LZB] by around 2,699,973 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 4,659,303 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 36,067,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,427,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LZB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 700,498 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 639,996 shares during the same period.