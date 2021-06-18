why Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $190.61

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] surged by $9.97 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $164.28 during the day while it closed the day at $161.99. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Enphase Energy and Palomar Solar Grow Together Through Storage and Collaboration.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, announced Palomar Solar, a leading Southern California solar energy installation company, expanded its Enphase Storage business and made valuable contributions to the companies’ long-standing collaboration on home energy technology and new-product testing and feedback.

Since 2009, Palomar Solar brought solar energy to more than 3,000 Southern California businesses and homeowners. The company provides full, turn-key solar and energy storage solutions for its customers and manages the city or county permit processing, utility interconnections, and applicable state rebate programs. To further streamline the solar installation process, Palomar Solar maintains a licensed, in-house roofing department.

Enphase Energy Inc. stock has also gained 12.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENPH stock has inclined by 9.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.95% and lost -7.68% year-on date.

The market cap for ENPH stock reached $21.44 billion, with 131.30 million shares outstanding and 127.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 4905460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $190.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $215 to $200, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 7.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 94.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.89. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 32.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 314.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.06 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.01, while it was recorded at 150.74 for the last single week of trading, and 141.19 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.07 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.30.

Return on Total Capital for ENPH is now 30.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.44. Additionally, ENPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] managed to generate an average of $157,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enphase Energy Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 41.67%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,726 million, or 69.80% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,415,086, which is approximately 20.943% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,061,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $813.09 million in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 14.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 16,190,063 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 20,353,842 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 54,364,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,908,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,720,096 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,470,620 shares during the same period.