Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Cactus Inc. [WHD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cactus Inc. [NYSE: WHD] price plunged by -7.57 percent to reach at -$3.31. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Cactus Announces Cadent Energy Partners’ Intention to Redeem CW Units and Distribute Shares.

Representatives of Cadent Energy Partners II, L.P. (“Cadent”) have informed Cactus, Inc. (the “Company,” “Cactus,” “we,” and “our”) that Cadent will transfer units representing limited liability company interests (“CW Units”) in Cactus Wellhead, LLC, together with the same number of shares of the Company’s Class B common stock, to various Cadent-affiliated entities (the “Cadent Transfer”).

Following the Cadent Transfer, Cadent intends to redeem approximately 3.3 million CW Units in exchange for an equal number of shares of Class A common stock in the Company (the “Cadent Redemption”) and to distribute such shares of Class A common stock to its limited partners (the “Cadent Distribution”). In connection with the Cadent Redemption, 3.3 million CW Units and an equal number of shares of Class B common stock will be cancelled.

A sum of 1144938 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 402.24K shares. Cactus Inc. shares reached a high of $44.02 and dropped to a low of $38.78 until finishing in the latest session at $40.43.

The one-year WHD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.07. The average equity rating for WHD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cactus Inc. [WHD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WHD shares is $36.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WHD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cactus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $33 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Cactus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on WHD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cactus Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for WHD in the course of the last twelve months was 38.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.40.

WHD Stock Performance Analysis:

Cactus Inc. [WHD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, WHD shares gained by 16.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for Cactus Inc. [WHD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.25, while it was recorded at 41.78 for the last single week of trading, and 27.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cactus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cactus Inc. [WHD] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.63 and a Gross Margin at +31.77. Cactus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.88.

Return on Total Capital for WHD is now 12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cactus Inc. [WHD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.97. Additionally, WHD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cactus Inc. [WHD] managed to generate an average of $52,191 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Cactus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

WHD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cactus Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WHD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cactus Inc. go to 38.70%.

Cactus Inc. [WHD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,255 million, or 89.98% of WHD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WHD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,442,846, which is approximately 2.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,091,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.85 million in WHD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $167.0 million in WHD stock with ownership of nearly 9.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cactus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Cactus Inc. [NYSE:WHD] by around 10,507,653 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 3,297,685 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 41,976,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,781,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WHD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,430,856 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 992,118 shares during the same period.