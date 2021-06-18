Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Is Currently 7.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.95% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.38%. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era.

Now marketers can build customer journeys on top of the world’s #1 CDP, the same platform they already rely on for real-time, up-to-date first-party customer data.

Easily orchestrate highly personalized, omnichannel customer journeys to over 300+ applications with just a few clicks, including communications, advertising, analytics, and more.

Over the last 12 months, TWLO stock rose by 70.85%. The one-year Twilio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.06. The average equity rating for TWLO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.72 billion, with 167.16 million shares outstanding and 161.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, TWLO stock reached a trading volume of 3196748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $463.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $480, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on TWLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 15.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.93.

TWLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.38. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 20.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.61 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 340.15, while it was recorded at 341.33 for the last single week of trading, and 331.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twilio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.74 and a Gross Margin at +49.76. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.87.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.18. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$234,581 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

TWLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twilio Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 20.50%.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,436 million, or 85.30% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,114,680, which is approximately 7.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 10,826,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.91 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.48 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -8.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 542 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 17,999,219 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 10,802,979 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 108,151,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,953,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,363,148 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,422,571 shares during the same period.