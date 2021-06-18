Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] Stock trading around $27.03 per share: What’s Next?

Trinity Industries Inc. [NYSE: TRN] loss -7.65% on the last trading session, reaching $27.03 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Successful Refinancing of Outstanding Debt for Partially-owned Lease Subsidiaries and Provides Liquidity Update.

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) (“Trinity” or the “Company”) announced that its partially-owned lease subsidiaries TRIP Rail Holdings LLC (“TRIP Holdings”) and RIV 2013 Rail Holdings LLC (“RIV 2013”) have entered into agreements to refinance over $1.2 billion in outstanding debt. Proceeds from the newly issued debt will be used to fully repay and redeem existing notes and fund expenses related to the refinancing.

“We are pleased to announce the refinancing of the partially-owned lease subsidiaries’ capital structure,” said Eric Marchetto, EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Trinity. “The significance of refinancing over $1 billion in debt at historically low interest rates speaks to the attractiveness of the asset class and the depth of the capital markets for high-performing rail securitizations. We are also proud to be the first railcar lessor in North America to issue green bonds under Trinity’s leasing company Green Financing Framework, garnering new participation in the securitizations from firms with various ESG and sustainability mandates. These refinancings are part of Trinity’s strategic initiatives to improve our returns and drive shareholder value through lowering our cost of capital, and will result in the reduction of the Company’s cost of debt by 50 basis points. Trinity is the leading issuer of asset-back railcar securitizations, and this was an important financing for Trinity and our investment partners.”.

Trinity Industries Inc. represents 110.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.93 billion with the latest information. TRN stock price has been found in the range of $26.85 to $29.2799.

If compared to the average trading volume of 778.55K shares, TRN reached a trading volume of 1404582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRN shares is $32.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Trinity Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Trinity Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $21, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on TRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trinity Industries Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.17.

Trading performance analysis for TRN stock

Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, TRN shares dropped by -1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.43, while it was recorded at 28.92 for the last single week of trading, and 25.95 for the last 200 days.

Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.29 and a Gross Margin at +24.72. Trinity Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.36.

Return on Total Capital for TRN is now 3.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.11. Additionally, TRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 280.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] managed to generate an average of -$23,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trinity Industries Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trinity Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]

There are presently around $2,743 million, or 93.80% of TRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRN stocks are: VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 23,105,855, which is approximately -14.441% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 12,793,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.8 million in TRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $218.39 million in TRN stock with ownership of nearly 7.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trinity Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Trinity Industries Inc. [NYSE:TRN] by around 7,146,952 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 14,763,944 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 79,555,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,466,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,085,693 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 395,971 shares during the same period.