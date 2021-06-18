Terex Corporation [TEX] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $60

Terex Corporation [NYSE: TEX] traded at a low on 06/17/21, posting a -7.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.21. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Terex Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share. The dividend is to be paid on June 18, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2021.

About Terex .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1147317 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Terex Corporation stands at 4.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.61%.

The market cap for TEX stock reached $2.91 billion, with 69.50 million shares outstanding and 67.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 661.35K shares, TEX reached a trading volume of 1147317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Terex Corporation [TEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEX shares is $56.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Terex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Terex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TEX stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TEX shares from 27 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terex Corporation is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has TEX stock performed recently?

Terex Corporation [TEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.17. With this latest performance, TEX shares dropped by -20.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.10 for Terex Corporation [TEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.42, while it was recorded at 45.89 for the last single week of trading, and 37.28 for the last 200 days.

Terex Corporation [TEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terex Corporation [TEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.53 and a Gross Margin at +17.66. Terex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.29.

Return on Total Capital for TEX is now 3.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Terex Corporation [TEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.07. Additionally, TEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Terex Corporation [TEX] managed to generate an average of $1,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Terex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Terex Corporation [TEX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Terex Corporation posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEX.

Insider trade positions for Terex Corporation [TEX]

There are presently around $2,494 million, or 87.90% of TEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,100,654, which is approximately 4.946% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,399,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.13 million in TEX stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $151.28 million in TEX stock with ownership of nearly -24.472% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Terex Corporation [NYSE:TEX] by around 5,133,082 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 5,879,884 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 48,067,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,080,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,133,089 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 416,757 shares during the same period.