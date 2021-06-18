Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX] Stock trading around $11.13 per share: What’s Next?

Synaptogenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNPX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 39.13%. The company report on June 14, 2021 that Synaptogenix Announces $12.5 Million Private Placement.

Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX), an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced that it has executed securities purchase agreements to raise gross proceeds of approximately $12.5 million in a private placement financing of common stock and warrants (“Units”). The financing was led primarily by existing institutional shareholders.

Synaptogenix intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to support the ongoing development of Bryostatin-1, which is currently in a Phase 2b National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) sponsored Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”) trial, as well as additional research and development for new indications.

The market cap for the stock reached $156.18 million, with 14.03 million shares outstanding and 2.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 115.70K shares, SNPX stock reached a trading volume of 4824162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synaptogenix Inc. is set at 1.37

SNPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.13. With this latest performance, SNPX shares gained by 78.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.00% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.89 for Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.33, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Synaptogenix Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SNPX is now -98.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.07.

Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in Synaptogenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNPX] by around 750 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 14,928 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 14,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNPX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 750 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 14,928 shares during the same period.