Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] fell -1.26% so far this year. What now?

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.28% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.92%. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Lucid Announces Lucidspark Integration with Smartsheet.

Lucid, the leading provider of visual collaboration software, announced a new integration for its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark, with Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work.

The Lucidspark Cards for Smartsheet integration enables agile teams to leverage the power of visuals to take their project planning to the next level. Users can collaborate visually in brainstorming and ideation sessions, and seamlessly turn those ideas into tasks, deliverables and project plans in Smartsheet. The bidirectional sync between Lucidspark and Smartsheet also allows users to avoid project discrepancies, keeping teams aligned and moving forward.

Over the last 12 months, SMAR stock rose by 36.98%. The one-year Smartsheet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.16. The average equity rating for SMAR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.43 billion, with 124.11 million shares outstanding and 119.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, SMAR stock reached a trading volume of 1781613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $79.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Smartsheet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on SMAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.21.

SMAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, SMAR shares gained by 24.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.12 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.36, while it was recorded at 65.36 for the last single week of trading, and 61.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Smartsheet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.00 and a Gross Margin at +77.81. Smartsheet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.82.

Return on Total Capital for SMAR is now -20.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.89. Additionally, SMAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] managed to generate an average of -$60,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

SMAR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smartsheet Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMAR.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,500 million, or 90.20% of SMAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMAR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 14,040,307, which is approximately 0.445% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,678,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $730.61 million in SMAR stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $452.78 million in SMAR stock with ownership of nearly 6.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smartsheet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR] by around 12,182,932 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 12,161,553 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 85,278,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,623,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMAR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,218,153 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,931,547 shares during the same period.